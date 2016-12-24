Wichita Falls Fire Department investigating overnight fire

A fire to a house in Wichita Falls is said to have caused nearly $30,000 in damage.

Fire officials say the fire happened around one o-clock this morning at the 3100 block of Barrett Place.

When fire officials arrived, the fire was burning at the back side of the house.

One person was inside at the time.

Fire officials say most of the damage was to the siding and two rooms at the back of the house with possible smoke damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

Stay with six as we find out more information.