New Family, Same Hope: 30 year holiday tradition continues in Vernon

One thing is going to be noticeably different about this year's Holiday Spirit Christmas Meal in Vernon, TX.

Pat and Glenna Bryant, the couple who has hosted 30 years of holiday meals for the city will not be there.

Last year, the Bryant's began looking for another couple to take over. That is where Billy and Sharon Goins stepped in.

"Now it's been left to Billy and I to answer those questions, and who knew that there would be so many questions," Sharon said.

This Thanksgiving the Goins' got their first look at what it takes to organize these holiday spirit meals with Pat and Glenna by their side.

Tomorrow the Goins' will host their first Holiday Spirit Meal by themselves.

"You meet some wonderful people," Billy said.

300 lbs each of turkey and ham will be served along with cornbread, stuffing and more.

The Bryant's piece of advice to the Goins' was to relax. Billy's job, along with cutting ham and filling in where he is needed, is to keep Sharon calm while they tackle their first meal together.

Both are grateful to be able to continue this legacy in Wilbarger County.

"We're just very proud to be able to do it. I hate to say it, but it's like a love offering. It's nothing that we do, it just happens," Sharon said.

"One day we may regret that but right now it's fun," Billy said.

The meal is being served in the Wilbarger County Auditorium at 2100 Yamparika Street in Vernon.

To-Go meals will begin being delivered at 10:30 a.m. Once those are out of the building, the doors will open to serve those wanting to dine in this Christmas.

