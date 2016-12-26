Tips to returning Christmas Gifts - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Tips to returning Christmas Gifts

Shoppers returning gifts after Christmas.

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Christmas might be over, but shoppers were right back out shopping for more deals this morning.

The day after Christmas is one of the busiest days for retail stores in terms of returning items.

According to the Wall Street Journal, more than 20% of store returns happen during the holiday season.

“I didn’t get enough from my parents (laughter), if you're looking for something specific and didn't get it for Christmas, go run out to the mall and get it yourself,” said Haley Higby.

Though many just opened their gifts less than 48 hours ago, the day after Christmas has always been a time where many return those gifts that might not have been on their list to Santa.

Heather Jones said, “I'm just going to return things such as duplicates or wrong sizes.”

On average shoppers return nearly $60 billion in items, but there are some tips you should know.

First, return your items sooner rather than later.

Typically stores have a 30-day return window.

Also, be sure to have some type of documentation such as receipts or packing slip.

Finally, be patient when waiting in the return lines and try to have fun looking for those money saving deals.

