Search party finds remains of missing West Texas man

MERKEL, Texas (AP) - Authorities say the remains of a West Texas man missing for more than a week have been found in a field less than a mile from his home.

The Taylor County sheriff's office said a search party found the remains of 65-year-old Daniel Lerma on Monday afternoon. Foul play is not suspected. An autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.

Lerma was last seen at his home in the small town of Merkel on Dec. 17.

The sheriff's office had asked for the public's help in finding him.

