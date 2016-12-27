Man arrested in knife attack on off-duty Port Arthur officer

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (AP) - Port Arthur police say a man has been arrested after an off-duty officer was attacked with a knife at his home last week.

The Port Arthur News (http://bit.ly/2hJVi73 ) reports police Maj. John Owens said the 41-year-old was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

Police aren't revealing a motive or if the officer knew the suspect. Owens says they're "still gathering evidence and putting it together."

Police say a man knocked on the officer's door Dec. 22 to show him a machete he said was left by the officer's vehicle. Later a second man came to the door and said the machete was his, then attacked the officer with a knife.

The officer's hands and arms were wounded. He was released from the hospital Friday.

Information from: Port Arthur News, http://www.panews.com

