Fights break out at Fort Worth mall, others nationwide

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A Fort Worth Police spokeswoman says between 100 and 150 teens were involved in multiple fights at the Hulen Mall in Fort Worth.

Spokeswoman Tamara Valle says several juveniles told officers the incident Monday evening was organized on social media. Several other large-scale mall fights occurred nationwide Monday.

Valle says officers initially responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Hulen Mall parking lot. When they couldn't find a suspect, the officers entered the mall and were notified of a fight in the food court.

About 20 to 30 teens were involved in the food court fight, but soon other fights erupted around the mall.

Valle says about 60 officers responded.

Hulen mall security issued a "shelter in place" warning. There were no reports of injuries or property damage.

