Wichita Falls Christmas tree drop off locations

Many locals are disposing of their Christmas trees Tuesday and throughout the week.

There are two locations in Wichita Falls to that.

You can drop it off at Kiwanis Park, off Southwest Parkway and Fairway, or at Lucy Park near Sunset and

Riverside.

If you drop your trees off at these locations, they will also be recycled.

"We will grind them up and reuse them in our compost facility at the landfill to make really good compost," Ron Smith, the Wichita Falls Sanitation Superintendent said. "And we will have two giveaways a year, like we normally do of compost, where the residents that participate in the program come out and pick some up."

Smith wants everyone to remember to take their hard stands, lights or anything else that could be on the tree off before dumping them.

He added that they will have hundreds of trees show up throughout the week.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved