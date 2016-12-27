Wichita Falls Christmas tree drop off locations

Malakai Lara was last seen wearing a blue and red spiderman shirt, blue jeans, and yellow and black Air Jordan's shoes.
Malakai Lara was last seen wearing a blue and red spiderman shirt, blue jeans, and yellow and black Air Jordan's shoes.
Wichita Falls Police need your help finding fugitives on the Texoma's Most Wanted List.
Wichita Falls Police need your help finding fugitives on the Texoma's Most Wanted List.
TxDOT officials said work on Daniels Road has been completed.
TxDOT officials said work on Daniels Road has been completed.
One of the two women killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon just outside Wichita Falls was a substitute teacher for Holliday ISD.
One of the two women killed in a head-on collision Thursday afternoon just outside Wichita Falls was a substitute teacher for Holliday ISD.