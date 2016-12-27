HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: December 27 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: December 27

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Tatum Veitenheimer scores 2 of her 30 points vs. Springtown. / Source: KAUZ Tatum Veitenheimer scores 2 of her 30 points vs. Springtown. / Source: KAUZ
WINDTHORST, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

Windthorst Holiday Classic

#13 Windthorst  74
Vernon               35
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 30 pts, Charli Cooper 10
VER: Lauren Hager 11 pts

Electra         45 (Watch Highlights Here!)
Springtown  41
ELE: Alexa Daniel 22 pts, Alyssa Waggoner 13

Vernon     33 (Watch Highlights Here!)
Henrietta  71
VER: Reianna Dixon 10 pts
HEN: Hollie Thomas 20 pts, Maddie Brown 12

Springtown        35
#13 Windthorst  77
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 36 pts

Henrietta  54
Electra     50
HEN: Maddie Brown 20 pts, Hollie Thomas 14
ELE: Alexa Daniel 19 pts, Alyssa Waggoner 17

Aggieland Tournament - College Station

Girls

Fairfield   42
Graham  30

Lions Club Tournament - Breckenridge

Girls

Brownwood  50
Hirschi          36

Fidelity Classic - Hallsville

#15 Bowie     57
Mt. Pleasant  44
BOW: Addy Cook 19 pts

#15 Bowie  54
Palestine    39
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 17 pts

Bryson Tournament

Gold-Burg  25
Bryson       57

City View   46
Gold-Burg  28

#23 Slidell          54
#4 Notre Dame  30
ND: Ellen Parkey 13 pts

Bryson               40
#4 Notre Dame  33
ND: Ellen Parkey 11 pts

Lions Club Tournament - Anson

Knox City      32
Sweetwater  56

Knox City  36
Seymour   50

Boys

Roundball Reunion - Fredericksburg

Graham   68
Bandera  51

Graham         75
Austin Savio  61

Bryson Tournament

Notre Dame  47
Slidell            46
ND: Skyler Whitten 12 pts

Crowell         37
Notre Dame  25

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • High school diamond scores: March 30

    High school diamond scores: March 30

    Friday, March 31 2017 12:36 AM EDT2017-03-31 04:36:00 GMT
    Taylor McCoy scores on Carli Ward's triple in Rider's 4-3 win over Denton Ryan Thursday / Source: KAUZTaylor McCoy scores on Carli Ward's triple in Rider's 4-3 win over Denton Ryan Thursday / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from games Thursday, making up rain-outs from Tuesday night

    Scores and highlights from games Thursday, making up rain-outs from Tuesday night

  • Wildcats drop 6th straight, 6-5 in Odessa

    Wildcats drop 6th straight, 6-5 in Odessa

    Friday, March 31 2017 12:34 AM EDT2017-03-31 04:34:00 GMT
    Odessa celebrates a goal in the first period of their 6-5 win over Wichita Falls Thursday night / Source: KWESOdessa celebrates a goal in the first period of their 6-5 win over Wichita Falls Thursday night / Source: KWES

    The Wildcats fell behind early and couldn't rally Thursday night in Odessa

    The Wildcats fell behind early and couldn't rally Thursday night in Odessa

  • HS soccer: Area Round pairings

    HS soccer: Area Round pairings

    Friday, March 31 2017 12:18 AM EDT2017-03-31 04:18:37 GMT

    Note that the Rider girls' game details changed twice on Thursday

    Note that the Rider girls' game details changed twice on Thursday

    •   
Powered by Frankly