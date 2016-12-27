WF Residency Program and Healthcare Center announce partnership

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Nearly six months after United Regional announced they were parting ways with the Wichita Falls Residency Program, a new partnership was established.

Wichita Falls Family Medicine Residency Program will begin officially partnering with Community Healthcare Center (CHC) on January 1, 2017. CHC is the only Federally Qualified Health Center in the Wichita Falls region.

This new partnership will bring more opportunities to Wichita Falls Family Medicine Residency Program, Community Healthcare Center, and indeed the entire community.

Those include increased access to high quality primary care for patients, increased quality in and access to Family Medicine Residency training, increased access to other health careers training, and improved financial stability.

Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare Center said, the program isn't just for low income families but "the vulnerable".

“Medicare is not a program for the poor it’s for the seniors, whether they're poor or not,” said Patterson.

The final details of these changes are awaiting a few approvals from resource and accreditation entities to completely consummate the marriage. Those approvals are expected by April 2017, after which another announcement of the project’s successful full implementation will be made.

For now, we just wanted to let everyone know that the project is moving forward and we hope to have further details coming soon.