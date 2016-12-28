Funeral services set for well known Vernon man

Many Texomans are honoring the life of the late Pat Bryant.

Bryant was known for helping others by hosting the Vernon Holiday Spirit Meals with his wife.

The operation provided meals on Thanksgiving and Christmas for 30 years.

Bryant died Sunday, the day of this year's Christmas dinner.

Visitation will be held at Sullivan Funeral Home in Vernon Friday at 5:30 p.m. followed by a rosary at 6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at the Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic Church in Vernon at 10 a.m.

