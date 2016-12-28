Deputies search for subject that fled from traffic stop

Wichita County Sheriff's Deputies are on the lookout for a subject who evaded their arrest on Tuesday while attempting to make a traffic stop on Lavell Ave in Wichita Falls.

The driver refused to stop and pulled into a nearby driveway. Wichita Falls police officers also joined the search for the subject but unable to locate the driver.

The car was impounded after being searched and no drugs were found inside the vehicle.

County Sheriff's office have released a description of the driver, and they looking for a black male approximately 6ft tall in his twenties and was spotted wearing all black clothing.

