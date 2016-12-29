Wichita County Sheriff officials warn of phone scam targeting area

Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to be vigilant during the holiday season.

An advisory was issued to for Wichita Falls and surrounding areas asking residents to beware of a phone scam currently targeting the area.

Scammers have been attempting to call individuals informing them they have missed a jury duty appearance and would be facing fines ranging from $500 to $949 and open arrest warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office would like citizens to know they are not making those calls, and that no fines would be charged for missing jury duty, nor would a warrant be processed in this way.

If a payment is ordered by a court, the collection would be handled by the WCSO’s warrants and collections division.

If contacted by this party officials say not to give them any personal informational or make any type of transaction with them.

