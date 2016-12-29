Law enforcement cracking down on NYE drunk drivers - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Law enforcement cracking down on NYE drunk drivers

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- It is a commonly known fact that more alcohol related car accidents happen on New Year's Eve.

New Year's Day has the highest percentage of alcohol related deaths with an average of 140 deaths.

Sgt. Dan Buesing said, even buzzed driving is drunk drive and if you are caught you will be arrested.

“I suggest if you are going to drink you do not drive or you have a designated driver,” said Buesing.

There are 71% more crashes involving drugs or alcohol compared to an average weekend night.

To prevent the drivers from harming other drivers on the road law enforcement is cracking down hard on New Year's Eve and into the morning.

This time last year there were over 400 DWI arrest just in Texas.

But law enforcement aren't the only one's one high alert, bartenders such as Rachel Rex, said her and her staff at Backporch Drafthouse are trained to know when customers need cut off.

They also do their best to make sure customers get home safely...by using a cab or rideshare service such as TRIDE. They will be available on New Year’s Eve to help riders get home.

First time riders who use the promo code, safe6, will receive $10 off their ride expense.

With so many ways to get home these days, there really is no excuse to get behind the wheel intoxicated.

