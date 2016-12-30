WFPD release video warning drivers of the dangers of DWI, lists offenders in Q3 of 2016

More than 30 pounds of marijuana was seized during a traffic stop over the weekend.
The first week of April is National Work Zone Safety Awareness week.
Romania has been granted entry into the ENJJPT program at Sheppard Air Force Base.
April is National Donate Life month.
A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars after a child in her care tested positive for drugs.
