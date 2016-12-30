WFPD release video warning drivers of the dangers of DWI, lists - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD release video warning drivers of the dangers of DWI, lists offenders in Q3 of 2016

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

The Wichita Falls Police Department's Public Information Office released a video warning drivers of the dangers of driving while intoxicated on Friday.

The video list statistics connected to drunk driving and goes on to display a slideshow of offenders from the third quarter of 2016.

