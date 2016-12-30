Flu Virus on the Rise in Wichita County

As we make our way into the new year, some people are making their 1st trip to the Doctor’s office.

The flu virus is seeing an influx in our area and local nurses and pharmacists have tips to keeping you healthy.

You can still get your flu shot and in fact, health professionals are recommending it.

Joe Beard with Harvest Drug and Gifts said he has seen an increase of people coming in to get their flu shots.

“We did a lot back in October and November and then it slowed down,” said Beard. “In the last few weeks I think we have seen a few more. Some of that is people going on vacation and that sort of thing.”

He said the reason less people were coming during the start of Flu season could have been because of the warmer than usual weather, making people think they could not get the flu.

“Usually what spreads sickness in the winter is people staying indoors more and being around each other,” said Beard. “The warmer weather has had more people outside.”

Now that the flu virus is in full effect, nurse Jenna Holden is urging everyone to get a vaccination.

“It's not too late to get your flu shot,” said Holden. “We're still giving them. The perfect time would have been October.”

Beard said if you have not got your shot yet, there are some things to look out for this season.

“Coughing not feeling well especially if you feel achy all over those are the signs that you have the flu and not just a cold,” said Beard.

These symptoms could mean you have the flu.

Beard said his pharmacy has been running as usual.



“So far I don't think any of our patients have had the flu,” said Beard. “We haven't specifically dispensed anything for that I know of.”

Holden said that if you decide to not get vaccinated this year, there are things you need to remember.



“Wash your hands,” said Holden. “Cover your cough. Stay home if you're sick and watch for signs and symptoms of the flu.”

The Wichita Falls Health Department is still giving flu shots through the season.

The clinic is open for immunizations Monday through Wednesday 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m and Thursday and Friday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

