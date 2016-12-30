Wichita County firework safety

This weekend is New Year's Eve and that means you can shoot fireworks off in Wichita County.

But there are rules to follow, especially with high winds and low humidity expected.

There were red flag warnings around the area.

Woody Gossom, the Wichita County Judge, said the county could not restrict firework use but he has tips for you to prevent any wild fires.

"Carry about five gallons of water," Judge Gossom said. "Carry something to pick up and safely put your debris in when it's not endanger of igniting."

To shoot off fireworks in Wichita County, you have to have permission to be on private property outside the city limits.

Leaving your debris is considered littering and, if caught, you could face a large fine.

