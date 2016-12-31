HS basketball scores and highlights, December 30 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball scores and highlights, December 30

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Newcastle's KC Shields lines up a 3 in the Lady Cats' 54-51 win over Knox City on Friday / Source: KAUZ Newcastle's KC Shields lines up a 3 in the Lady Cats' 54-51 win over Knox City on Friday / Source: KAUZ
Girls

District 9-2A

Electra   36
Petrolia  45

Non-District

Wichita Falls  48
Vernon           35
WF: Shamya Foster 12 pts, Jada Jackson 11 pts, 12 reb

Knox City   51
Newcastle  54

Caprock Classic - Lubbock

#10 Idalou  44
Rider          37

Rider        38
Anderson  30

Eula Holiday Classic - Clyde

Cisco     44
Holliday  49
HOL: Brooke Coltrain/Bailee Lawson 10 pts each

Tolar      29
Holliday  47
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 14 pts, 6 reb

NCTC Tournament - Gainesville

Nocona       52
Gainesville  34

PK Tournament - Graford

Saint Jo   36
Lingleville  9

Perrin-Whitt  38
Midway         50

Boys

Non-District

Knox City   77
Newcastle  34

Cooper Pirates Tournament - Lubbock

Rider     51
Cooper  41

What-A-Burger Tournament - Saginaw

Burkburnett  88
Seminole      81
BURK: Darion Chafin/Case Caldwell 19 pts each

Burkburnett wins 3rd place (Blue Bracket)

Bowie      58
#4 Brock  54

Eula Holiday Tournament - Clyde

Holliday           48
#17 Childress  61
HOL: Noah Parker 11 pts, Kade Patterson 10

PK Tournament - Graford

Saint Jo        47
Perrin-Whitt  52

Huckabay  43
Midway      27

Archer City  47
Olney          54

