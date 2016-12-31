HS basketball scores and highlights, December 30

North Carolina has played in 11 national championship games and won five. This is Gonzaga's first.
Roy Williams has been here before. For Mark Few and Gonzaga, this is all new.
Kennedy Meeks capped off his career night with an offensive rebound that helped North Carolina hold off Oregon 77-76 and get back into the NCAA championship game where its title hopes got dashed at the buzzer last season.