Wildcats snap skid, beat Topeka

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
TOPEKA, KS (KAUZ) -

NAHL South Division

Wichita Falls  3 (19-7-4, 42 pts)
Topeka          1 (11-17-3, 25 pts)
WF: Ricky Carballo SHG (12), Domantas Cypas G (2), Stephen Tillie G (12), Jared Dempsey W (10), 38 saves

Next: Wildcats at Topeka, 7:05 p.m.

