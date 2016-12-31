Archer City set to host New Year's Eve event

For the last 3 years, Gregg Miller and his wife, Judy have hosted a Jamboree at the historic Royal hotel in downtown Archer City, but this year they are trying something new.

“Since this is our normal scheduled 5th Saturday night for Jamboree that we combine it with a candle light watch service to ring in the new year with a family friendly event,” said Miller. “There are not a lot of events where families can bring their kids and have a fun night out.”

Visitors from all across the Lone Star State are expected to attend.

“The furthest place we have someone coming from that I know of is Rockdale which is half way between College Station and Austin.”

The Cowboy Church in Burkburnett is pairing up with the Millers to host this event after the preacher gave the Millers the idea of hosting a candle light service.

Gregg and Judy strive to bring something unique to the Jamboree.

“Live music is becoming a thing in the past with the computer age we're trying to keep that tradition alive,” said Miller.

Anyone who is brave enough to take the stage can request a song for the band to play and try their hand at performing.

Miller said with all of the events of 2016, he hopes this event will get people excited for a new beginning.

“We want to ring in the new year on a positive note with the candle light service and very family friendly to start the new year on a great foot.”

The Jamboree will kick off New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m.