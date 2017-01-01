Police standoff leads to arrest

A man is in custody after leaving police in a standoff situation Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 11 a.m., they received a call from a family member asking them to check on the person living at the 500 block of North Lamar Street in Wichita Falls.

When police arrived, the resident refused to come to the door.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and continued to negotiate with the resident.

The SWAT Team deployed gas into the home around 2 p.m. before entering the home and taking the man into custody and transported to the hospital for medical clearance. He was then taken to the North Texas State Hospital for evaluation.

There were no other people reported in the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.

