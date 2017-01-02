NYE DWI arrests in Wichita Falls up from last year

Not everyone took advantage of getting a sober ride home this New Year's Eve.

Wichita Falls Police arrested four people for Driving While Intoxicated during the holiday.

Officer Jeff Hughes said that is a slight increase from last year. On New Year's Eve 2016 only one person was arrested for DWI.

But, he said Public Intoxication arrests went down.

Last year, eleven people were arrested for PI and this year only two were put behind bars.

"It's about average. One intoxicated person on the roadway is one too many. We want to make sure that everybody does stay safe but we would like for the community to rally this time of year and not let it happen," Officer Hughes said.

WFPD made several tavern checks throughout the night in an effort to remind people of the police presence on New Year's Eve.

The hope is they would see the officers and make sure to find a sober ride home.

Officer Hughes said while the legal limit to drive a vehicle under the influence is below a 0.08, anything above a 0.00 is considered impaired driving.

While DWI arrests were up in the city, Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said his deputies made several stops on New Year's Eve but zero DWI arrests were made.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

