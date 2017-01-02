New Year, New Crime: theft caught on camera

The family of two young teenage girls killed in a tragic car accident are speaking out. Monday, Teddie Lynn Whitefield, a man convicted for the deaths of Gloria Montoya, Yeni Lopez and her unborn child, was granted parole. This comes after serving only 2 years of his 8 year sentence.
Large tornado hits rural southwest Georgia, rain and hail pelt the Southeast as region under threat of severe storms.
A Wichita Falls man is killed and another person is injured after being hit by a truck while walking along U.S. 59 in southeast Texas.
The United States and Russia are trading conflicting assertions about who launched a chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed 72 people.
Romania is the latest country to join the ENJJPT program.
