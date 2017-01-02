New Year, New Crime: theft caught on camera

The new year is kicking off with new crime in Wichita Falls.

Monday morning a cell phone theft was caught on camera.

A cashier at Garrison's Food Mart on Kemp Blvd was taking care of a customer when her cell phone was stolen.

Now, the owner is asking for the public's help to track him down.

Around 10:30 a.m. an African-American man wearing a black jacket and a blue shirt with a bright colored shirt underneath, came into the store to cash in winning lotto tickets.

After the cashier handed the man his winnings, he asked about buying some cigarettes.

When the cashier turned around to grab the pack he asked for the man is seen on camera reaching over the register and grabbing her phone.

He quickly puts it in his pocket before she notices.

Another employee said this cashier is taking the theft in stride.

"She was upset, frustrated. It was something she worked really hard for and it was taken from her. But in the end, she decided that maybe they needed it (more) than she did. But she wants it back," Rachelle Holloway said.

The owner believes the suspect drives a black SUV.

If you recognize him or have any information about this crime call Paul Garrison at (940) 761-3523.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

