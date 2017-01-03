Wichita Falls City Council swears in new member

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council has officially sworn in its newest member.

Wichita Falls City Council has announced Romeo Montez III as the District 5 city council member. He was one of four applicants.

