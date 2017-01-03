Wichita Falls City Council swears in new member - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls City Council swears in new member

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council has officially sworn in its newest member. 

Wichita Falls City Council has announced Romeo Montez III as the District 5 city council member. He was one of four applicants.

Newschannel 6 was at the city council meeting and will have more from the proceedings and comments from Councilman Montez tonight on Newschannel 6.

