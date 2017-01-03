Wellington Road Bridge to be demolished Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (KAUZ) - If you travel down U.S. 287 North of Wichita Falls your commute could be impacted starting Wednesday.

Demolition crews will begin removing the Wellington Road Bridge over U.S. 287 and the destruction will cause drivers to have to detour around the area.

All North and Southbound vehicles will exit at Wellington Road, drive across Wellington and re-enter the freeway using the Wellington Road entrance ramps. Only minor delays are expected during high traffic times.

The replacement of Wellington Rd Bridge is a $2.5 million contract that will take 11 months to build.

The new structure will be higher and wider. The old bridge is only 14’11” tall at its shortest point and has been hit by trucks numerous times. The new bridge will be 17.11’ high. The bridge will also be widened to accommodate two 12’ driving lanes with two 8’ shoulders

Demolition work should wrap up by Saturday, January 7th. The freeway will reopen as soon as possible.

