Wichita Falls business burglarized over the holiday

A family who owns a business in Wichita Falls is searching for answers after their wine bar was broken into.

Gypsy Uncorked is located on Kemp Boulevard, and the owners said the suspects got in through the back door sometime between noon Monday and about 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Chris Couch and his wife own Gypsy Uncorked, and he said the door was completely damaged after the break in, but has been replaced.

“It was destroyed. The frame, the latch, everything,” said Couch.

He said it looks like those responsible got in using a sledge hammer.

With the business being located right off a busy street like Kemp Blvd., those who work there are shocked this happened.

“I actually came in to do some late cleaning from the holidays and get ready for the day that was approaching,” said Couch.

He said that is when he noticed the back door was loose.

“We didn't realize what happened until we actually saw the register,” said Couch.

That register was ripped apart, and Couch said those involved used his tools to break into it and steal cash.

Michael Hayes, bar manager at Gypsy Uncorked, said he puts in a lot of hours there.

“You feel violated because I do spend so much time up here. I spend more time here than I do at home,” said Hayes.

He adds when you bartend and work late, you always have your guard up.

“It's something that you're always thinking about being security-minded, but we haven't had any issues so far, and we're right here on Kemp, so I wasn't expecting it,” said Hayes.

Now that they know this can happen to them, Couch said he plans to make it harder for thieves to get in.

“We're definitely going to up the security and have more triggers on doors and stuff like that,” said Couch.

WFPD dusted for finger prints, and Hayes said he is hopeful those responsible will be caught.

WFPD said there are no suspects at this time, but want to hear from you if you have any information.

Just give Crime Stoppers a call at 940-322-9888. You never have to give your name.

