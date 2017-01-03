HS hoops scores and highlights: January 3

Scores and highlights from Friday, April 7th's high school baseball and softball action!

Dane Williams hits a 2-run home run in Petrolia's 17-16 win over Seymour

Wichita Falls Coyotes celebrate beating EP Bel Air on PK's to advance to the Regional Semifinals. / Source: KAUZ

Reg. I-5A Semifinal - Wichita Falls EP Bel Air 1 Wichita Falls 2 WFHS wins 3-2 on Penalty Kicks - Watch highlights above Reg. Final: WF vs Del Valle, 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved