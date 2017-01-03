HS hoops scores and highlights: January 3

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
District 5-5A
Braswell 34 (0-2)
Wichita Falls 45 (1-1)
WF: Miguel Maldonado 16 pts - Watch highlights to the right!
District 9-3A
#23 Bowie 60 (2-0)
Jacksboro 24 (0-2)
Paradise 50 (0-2)
City View 58 (1-1)
CV: Austin Lucas 22 pts *1st District win in 3 years* - Watch highlights here!
Boyd 41 (0-2)
Henrietta 42 (2-0)
F/OT
Nocona 54 (0-2)
Holliday 61 (2-0)
HOL: Noah Parker 21 pts, Kade Patterson 17 - Watch highlights here!
District 9-2A
Archer City 56 (1-1)
Olney 41 (1-1)
AC: Darek Simmons 21 pts
#16 Petrolia 31 (2-0)
Windthorst 13 (0-2)
#9 Electra 82 (2-0)
Quanah 34 (0-2)
Seymour 61 (1-1)
Munday 46 (1-1)
District 21-1A
Slidell 67 (2-0)
Bellevue 44 (0-1)
Gold-Burg 48 (0-2)
Forestburg 63 (2-0)
Prairie Valley 39 (0-2)
Midway 41 (1-1)
Non-District
#10 Burkburnett 77
#1 Muenster 68
(at the AAC)
BURK: Jermaine Williams 16 pts, Darion Chafin 15, team made 13 NBA-range 3's
Brownwood 51
Graham 66
GRA: Stephen Kimberling 19 pts, Jaxon Brockway 17
#9 Decatur 70
Iowa Park 20
Girls
District 5-5A
Braswell 40 (0-3)
Wichita Falls 54 (1-3)
WF: Jalynn Green 14 pts - Watch highlights here!
District 9-3A
#14 Bowie 42 (4-0)
Jacksboro 33 (3-1)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 23 pts
Boyd 42 (0-4)
Henrietta 52 (2-2)
Nocona 42 (1-3)
Holliday 61 (3-1)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 14 pts - Watch highlights here!
District 9-2A
Petrolia 42 (1-3)
#10 Windthorst 68 (4-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 33 pts, 11 stl, Claire Hemmi/Grace Hoegger 10 pts each
Electra 39 (0-4)
Quanah 40 (2-2)
District 21-1A
Slidell 48 (4-0)
Bellevue 29 (2-1)
Gold-Burg 28 (0-3)
Forestburg 65 (2-2)
Prairie Valley 27 (1-3)
Midway 41 (1-2)
Non-District
Rider 56
Hirschi 46
RID: Scored final 10 pts of game - Watch highlights above!
Alvord 73
Wichita Christian 8
