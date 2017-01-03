HS hoops scores and highlights: January 3 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops scores and highlights: January 3

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Holliday's Noah Parker in the open court vs Nocona. / Source: KAUZ Holliday's Noah Parker in the open court vs Nocona. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

District 5-5A

Braswell         34 (0-2)
Wichita Falls  45 (1-1)
WF: Miguel Maldonado 16 pts - Watch highlights to the right!

District 9-3A

#23 Bowie  60 (2-0)
Jacksboro  24 (0-2)

Paradise   50 (0-2)
City View  58 (1-1)
CV: Austin Lucas 22 pts *1st District win in 3 years* - Watch highlights here!

Boyd        41 (0-2)
Henrietta  42 (2-0)
F/OT

Nocona  54 (0-2)
Holliday  61 (2-0)
HOL: Noah Parker 21 pts, Kade Patterson 17 - Watch highlights here!

District 9-2A

Archer City  56 (1-1)
Olney          41 (1-1)
AC: Darek Simmons 21 pts

#16 Petrolia  31 (2-0)
Windthorst    13 (0-2)

#9 Electra  82 (2-0)
Quanah      34 (0-2)

Seymour  61 (1-1)
Munday    46 (1-1)

District 21-1A

Slidell      67 (2-0)
Bellevue  44 (0-1)

Gold-Burg   48 (0-2)
Forestburg  63 (2-0)

Prairie Valley  39 (0-2)
Midway           41 (1-1)

Non-District

#10 Burkburnett  77
#1 Muenster        68
(at the AAC)
BURK: Jermaine Williams 16 pts, Darion Chafin 15, team made 13 NBA-range 3's

Brownwood  51
Graham        66
GRA: Stephen Kimberling 19 pts, Jaxon Brockway 17

#9 Decatur  70
Iowa Park    20

Girls

District 5-5A

Braswell         40 (0-3)
Wichita Falls  54 (1-3)
WF: Jalynn Green 14 pts - Watch highlights here!

District 9-3A

#14 Bowie  42 (4-0)
Jacksboro  33 (3-1)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell 23 pts

Boyd        42 (0-4)
Henrietta  52 (2-2)

Nocona  42 (1-3)
Holliday  61 (3-1)
HOL: Mackenzie Neal 14 pts - Watch highlights here!

District 9-2A

Petrolia              42 (1-3)
#10 Windthorst  68 (4-0)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 33 pts, 11 stl, Claire Hemmi/Grace Hoegger 10 pts each

Electra    39 (0-4)
Quanah  40 (2-2)

District 21-1A

Slidell      48 (4-0)
Bellevue  29 (2-1)

Gold-Burg   28 (0-3)
Forestburg  65 (2-2)

Prairie Valley  27 (1-3)
Midway           41 (1-2)

Non-District

Rider    56
Hirschi  46
RID: Scored final 10 pts of game - Watch highlights above!

Alvord                 73
Wichita Christian  8

