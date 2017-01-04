Texan, 67, rescued after wheelchair goes into Concho River - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) - A West Texas woman has been rescued from the Concho River after her motorized wheelchair malfunctioned, went off a 6-foot bank and both fell into the water.

San Angelo police Officer Tracy Gonzalez said Wednesday that the 67-year-old woman, whose name wasn't released, was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Officials aren't sure what caused her wheelchair to veer off a path Tuesday afternoon near her home.

A man walking nearby saw the woman fall and called 911.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Sanford says the woman barely had her head above the 3-foot-deep water. A police officer went into the river to stabilize her. Firefighters used a ladder and basket to haul her out on a mild day with temperatures in the 60s.

Firefighters also retrieved her wheelchair.

