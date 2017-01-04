Texas hires Ohio State's Beck for OC

Scores and highlights from Friday, April 7th's high school baseball and softball action!
Scores and highlights from Friday, April 7th's high school baseball and softball action!
Burkburnett's Paradize Jackson signed Thursday to play basketball for Western Oklahoma State College in Altus
Burkburnett's Paradize Jackson signed Thursday to play basketball for Western Oklahoma State College in Altus
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall.
Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Masters after injuring his lower back in a fall.
Five Texoma athletes put pen to paper Wednesday, signing to play their sport in college
Five Texoma athletes put pen to paper Wednesday, signing to play their sport in college