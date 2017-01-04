Dallas County sues to suppress records on jail lobby death

The Vernon Independent School District is in the process of becoming a District of Innovation, which allows districts to be flexible with some state laws.
The Vernon Independent School District is in the process of becoming a District of Innovation, which allows districts to be flexible with some state laws.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District was advised by the district's attorney to elect new members of its District Advisory Committee.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District was advised by the district's attorney to elect new members of its District Advisory Committee.
A woman is arrested following a low-speed police chase in Wichita Falls Friday night.
A woman is arrested following a low-speed police chase in Wichita Falls Friday night.
Many started to go hands free in Wichita Falls after and ordinance made it illegal to hold your phone while you’re driving. Hands free devices like Bluetooth or car mounts are easy and affordable methods to legally talk while behind the wheel. Sales of hands free devices tripled in the last 30 days in Wichita Falls.
Many started to go hands free in Wichita Falls after and ordinance made it illegal to hold your phone while you’re driving. Hands free devices like Bluetooth or car mounts are easy and affordable methods to legally talk while behind the wheel. Sales of hands free devices tripled in the last 30 days in Wichita Falls.
The wait is finally over for Bowie residents, the Central hospital of bowie is now open.
The wait is finally over for Bowie residents, the Central hospital of bowie is now open.