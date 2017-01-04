Heroes of Texoma: U.S. Army veteran is now serving his community

A man who spent more than three decades serving our country in the U.S. Army is this week's Hero of Texoma.

Born and raised in Wichita Falls, Romeo Montez III knew he wanted to serve our country.

"I juggled between college and the army but throughout high school I was in ROTC and it was something that I just fell in love with and I said, you know, I want to join the army," Montez said.

His career took him all over the world.

"My favorite place was my culminating assignment in Europe. I was the incoming Europe Regent Command Sergeant Major in the nominative position, general officers positions. But, I was in charge of all the bases, all army bases throughout all of Europe," he said.

That position put a lot on the husband and father's shoulders.

"It was a challenge because you recognize that a lot of the well being of others kind of rests at your ability to do your job," Montez said.

But, he enjoyed the position so much, he stayed until retiring as a 2 Star Nom. CSM in late September.

"You know I have friends that were pretty much begging me to come to D.C. and do things in D.C. I have some people that wanted me to come to Tennessee and a whole lot of places. But it's always been my choice to come back home," he said.

After 33 years, 8 months and 9 days, retired 2 Star Nom. CSM Montez is ready to give his time to the community in a different way.

Tuesday, Montez was sworn in as the District 5 City Councilmen for the city of Wichita Falls.

"I want to see what I can do to help assist in improving or either suggesting new services for the great citizens of our district," he said.

Samantha Forester, Newschannel 6

