Bowie hospital one step closer to reopening after board members - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bowie hospital one step closer to reopening after board members resign

The hospital is one step closer to reopening The hospital is one step closer to reopening

BOWIE, TX (KAUZ) -- The Bowie Hospital Authorities made a unanimous decision to sign a letter of resignation Wednesday evening.

This brings Bowie Memorial Hospital, one step closer to reopening their doors to employees and patients.

You could tell it was an emotional moment as each member signed that letter of resignation.

This has been a long process for everyone.

Now that the debt has been settled and the board is one step closer to being dissolved, this hospitals’ doors are one step closer to being reopened.

Former Interim Hospital CEO Lynn Heller said, he is excited for the future of this facility and that when it closed one of the biggest things this community lost was great health care workers.

“You don't build up that kind of staff overnight, especially the emergency room and the rehab and all the different things. Hopefully they'll have the resources and be able to rebuild it back over time,” said Heller.

Next on the checklist, the Bowie City Attorney will have to draft an ordinance to officially dissolve the Hospital Authority Board.

There are no details as to when that could be completed.

The Hoshmi Group, who purchased the hospital back in May, has also not set a timetable as to when the hospital will officially reopen.

Copyright 2016 KAUZ All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested plane for secure communications

    Thursday, September 14 2017 10:48 AM EDT2017-09-14 14:48:09 GMT
    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:30 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:30:11 GMT

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

    Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.

  • Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Barrel Racing is back at the Texas Oklahoma Fair

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:25 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:25:42 GMT

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

    Across the river from the carnival rides at the Texas Oklahoma Fair you will find all the livestock events at the J.S Bridwell Ag Center.   The 4D Jackpot presented by the Texas Oklahoma Barrel Race Association took place on Wednesday night. 

  • Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham coming to Wichita Falls

    Thursday, September 14 2017 4:21 PM EDT2017-09-14 20:21:15 GMT
    (Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)(Source: Wichita Falls MPEC Facebook)

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    American ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is bringing his Passively Aggressive tour to Wichita Falls. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly