Inmate to die next week for Fort Worth killings loses appeal - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Inmate to die next week for Fort Worth killings loses appeal

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has rejected an appeal from a 48-year-old man set for execution next week for the slayings of two men in Fort Worth more than 11 years ago.

Christopher Wilkins faces lethal injection Wednesday evening in what would be the nation's first execution of 2017.

Wilkins contends his lawyer at his 2008 trial in Tarrant County was deficient. The appeals court says the appeal is improper and has dismissed it without ruling on its merits.

Wilkins has another appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Evidence showed Wilkins fled a Houston halfway house in October 2005, stole a truck and drove to Fort Worth. He was convicted of fatally shooting two men there for duping him into buying a phony rock of crack cocaine.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Suspect's status as failed asylum-seeker stuns Stockholm

    Suspect's status as failed asylum-seeker stuns Stockholm

    Sunday, April 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 19:30:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 19:30:07 GMT

    Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.

    Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.

  • BBB warns consumers of local number scams

    BBB warns consumers of local number scams

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:41:04 GMT

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.

  • Fans say farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

    Fans say farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:30:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:30:59 GMT

    Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.

    Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly