Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session

Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.
Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.
No one immediately claimed the attack, which comes a week before Easter.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.
Fresh Express is announcing a precautionary recall of a limited number of cases of Organic Marketside Spring Mix sold only in the southeastern United States.