Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas 'bathroom bill' unveiled ahead of 2017 session

Source: KAUZ Source: KAUZ

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina - banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.

Patrick says the "Privacy Protection Act" is a top priority for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes next week.

Lawmakers likely will support it, even though Texas' largest business lobbying group says it and other anti-gay rights proposals could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs.

North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.

A Virginia lawmaker introduced similar legislation this week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Suspect's status as failed asylum-seeker stuns Stockholm

    Suspect's status as failed asylum-seeker stuns Stockholm

    Sunday, April 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 19:30:07 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 19:30:07 GMT

    Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.

    Police have arrested a 39-year-old native of Uzbekistan for the Friday attack and say they believe he deliberately drove the truck into shoppers.

  • BBB warns consumers of local number scams

    BBB warns consumers of local number scams

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:41:04 GMT

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.

    The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of a scam that tricks you into thinking you’re getting a local call. Lisa West has owned her hair shop in Bowie since 2008, but recently her work day goes a little differently.

  • Fans say farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

    Fans say farewell to rock 'n' roll legend Chuck Berry

    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:30:59 GMT
    Sunday, April 9 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-04-09 17:30:59 GMT

    Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.

    Fans of the legend behind such classics as "Johnny B. Goode," ''Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Roll Over Beethoven" can file past his casket later Sunday at The Pageant, a St. Louis club where he frequently performed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly