School Closings: How Texoma Schools Declare a Snow Day

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Road conditions play largest factor in school closings

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- Many school districts across Texoma are also keeping a close eye on the forecast Thursday night and making the early morning decision on whether to close school for a snow day.

Multiple schools across North Texas told me that much of their decision process is based on the road conditions.

“It's more about transportation and whether or not students can get to school,” said Ashley Thomas of Wichita Falls ISD.

School districts across Texoma follow a standard procedure of checking the roads before making a decision.

Kevin Coffman, Transportation Maintenance Director at City View ISD, said the night before a winter storm is usually a busy night for him.

Coffman said, “I usually set my alarm for 4:30 a.m. and then go check if the school buses will start.”

He then drives his truck around town and through different bus routes making sure the roads are safe enough for buses and students to drive on.

Iowa Park Superintendent, Steve Moody and City View Superintendent, Steve Harris, said road conditions are always the biggest factor in the decision, since high school students are still inexperienced young drivers.

Whether or not the schools are closed Friday due to the weather, school officials reminded everyone that the most important thing your children can do is bundle up and stay warm.

