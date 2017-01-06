HS hoops and soccer roundup: Jan. 5 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops and soccer roundup: Jan. 5

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Hirschi's Rashad Green goes up for a shot Thursday against Cache, OK at the Chickasha Classic / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's Rashad Green goes up for a shot Thursday against Cache, OK at the Chickasha Classic / Source: KAUZ
Soccer

Boys

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Wichita Falls               0
Frisco Independence  0

Rider             0
EP Eastlake  0

Princeton Invitational

Burkburnett  2
Crandall       2
BURK: Kyle Rooffener/Sebastian Campos G each, Jacob Barron/Christopher Lamberti A each

Girls

Dr. Pink Invitational - Frisco

Rider                      1
Frisco Centennial  6
RID: Keeley Ayala G, McKenna Wood Ast
FC: Defending State Champions

Arlington Tournament

Wichita Falls   2
Euless Trinity  0
WF: Gaby Saldana G, A, Emma Antill G, Alyssa Mullins A

Rex King Memorial - Keller

Burkburnett  0
Forney         6

Basketball

Boys

Chickasha Classic

Hirschi         47
Cache, OK  44

Semifinals: Hirschi vs Douglass, 8:30 p.m. Friday

Clinton, OK Tournament

#10 Burkburnett       98
Northwest Classen  49
BURK: Darion Chafin 20 pts

