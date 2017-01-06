HS hoops and soccer roundup: Jan. 5

Midwestern State closed out its regular season home slate in style Saturday morning with a 7-2 win over No. 39 Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) on Senior Day at the MSU Tennis Center. Prior to the match, the MSU men's tennis program recognized seniors Ramon Toyos and Chris Norrie, who have combined for 207 career dual wins in their four years donning the Maroon and Gold while finishing as one of just two senior classes to place two players in the top 15 in career wins. The 21s...