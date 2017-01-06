HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: Jan 6 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: Jan 6

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Bowie's Daniel Mosley going for a ally oop vs. Holliday / Source: KAUZ Bowie's Daniel Mosley going for a ally oop vs. Holliday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys Soccer

Dr Pink Invitational - The Star in Frisco

Rider                    1 
Mesquite Poteet  3
RID: Aaron Lange G

Girls Basketball

District 5-5A

Rider
Denton 
PPD to Saturday, 2 p.m.

Denton Guyer
Wichita Falls
PPD to Saturday, 1 p.m.

District 6-4A

Iowa Park  37 (0-1)
Hirschi       46 (1-0) - Watch highlights here!

Vernon   39 (0-1)
Graham  69 (1-0)

District 9-3A

Holliday  28 (3-2)
Bowie     50 (5-0)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell/Addy Cook 17 pts each - Watch highlights to the right!

City View  35 (0-5)
Boyd         73 (1-4)

Henrietta  47 (2-3)
Paradise  52 (4-1)

Jacksboro
Nocona
PPD to Saturday, 12 p.m.

District 9-2A

#10 Windthorst  71 (5-0)
Electra               32 (0-5)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 14 pts, Claire Hemmi 13, Grace Hoegger 12

Munday       25 (0-5)
Archer City  50 (4-1)
AC: Kacey Hasley 14 pts, Lauren Castles 10

Olney       25 (2-3)
Seymour  34 (5-0)

Quanah
Petrolia
PPD to Monday, 5 p.m.

District 8-1A

Crowell       51 (1-0)
Chillicothe  10 (0-1)

Knox City
Northside
PPD

Harrold
Benjamin 
PPD

District 17-1A

Newcastle        57 (1-0)
Throckmorton  25 (0-1)
NEW: KC Shields/Arryn Eli 15 pts each

Bryson      30
Woodson  35

District 21-1A

Bellevue
Prairie Valley
PPD to Monday, 6 p.m.

Midway
Gold-Burg
PPD to Monday, 5 p.m.

Forestburg
Saint Jo
PPD

TAPPS 1-1A

#4 Notre Dame
Ama. Holy Cross  
PPD to Wednesday

Clinton (OK) Tournament

Burkburnett  46
Noble (OK)  39
BURK: Paradize Jackson 18 pts, Chloe Gibbs 12 pts, 7 reb

Boys

District 5-5A

Rider
Denton
PPD to Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Denton Guyer
Wichita Falls
PPD to Saturday, 2:30 p.m.

District 9-3A

Holliday      36 (2-1)
#23 Bowie  46 (3-0)
BOW: Gary Mosley 15 pts, Justin Franklin 13 - Watch highlights above!

City View  59 (2-1)
Boyd        47 (0-3)
CV: Tamell Monroe 25 pts (6 3-pt FGs), Austin Lucas 20

Henrietta  62 (3-0)
Paradise  37 (1-2)

Nocona
Jacksboro
PPD to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

District 9-2A

Munday       55 (1-2)
Archer City  78 (2-1)
AC: Conner Byrd 25 pts

Olney       35 (1-2)
Seymour  38 (2-1)

Windthorst  35 (0-3)
#9 Electra   61 (3-0)

Quanah
#16 Petrolia
PPD to Monday, 6:30 p.m.

District 8-1A

Crowell       79 (1-0)
Chillicothe  20 (0-1)

Knox City  
Northside
PPD

Harrold
Benjamin
PPD

District 21-1A

Bellevue
Prairie Valley
PPD to Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Midway
Gold-Burg
PPD to Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Forestburg
Saint Jo
PPD

TAPPS 1-1A

#10 Notre Dame
Ama. Holy Cross  
PPD to Wednesday

Clinton (OK) Tournament

#10 Burkburnett  80
OKC Millwood     50
BURK: Kylon Willie 19 pts, Case Caldwell 14

Chickasha (OK) Classic

#14 Hirschi
#2 Douglass (OK)
PPD to Saturday

Non-District

Graham  41
Argyle     66

Gainesville
Iowa Park
Canceled

#17 Childress
Vernon
Canceled

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

