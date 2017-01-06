HS Basketball Scores and Highlights: Jan 6

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys Soccer
Dr Pink Invitational - The Star in Frisco
Rider 1
Mesquite Poteet 3
RID: Aaron Lange G
Girls Basketball
District 5-5A
Rider
Denton
PPD to Saturday, 2 p.m.
Denton Guyer
Wichita Falls
PPD to Saturday, 1 p.m.
District 6-4A
Iowa Park 37 (0-1)
Hirschi 46 (1-0) - Watch highlights here!
Vernon 39 (0-1)
Graham 69 (1-0)
District 9-3A
Holliday 28 (3-2)
Bowie 50 (5-0)
BOW: Kamryn Cantwell/Addy Cook 17 pts each - Watch highlights to the right!
City View 35 (0-5)
Boyd 73 (1-4)
Henrietta 47 (2-3)
Paradise 52 (4-1)
Jacksboro
Nocona
PPD to Saturday, 12 p.m.
District 9-2A
#10 Windthorst 71 (5-0)
Electra 32 (0-5)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 14 pts, Claire Hemmi 13, Grace Hoegger 12
Munday 25 (0-5)
Archer City 50 (4-1)
AC: Kacey Hasley 14 pts, Lauren Castles 10
Olney 25 (2-3)
Seymour 34 (5-0)
Quanah
Petrolia
PPD to Monday, 5 p.m.
District 8-1A
Crowell 51 (1-0)
Chillicothe 10 (0-1)
Knox City
Northside
PPD
Harrold
Benjamin
PPD
District 17-1A
Newcastle 57 (1-0)
Throckmorton 25 (0-1)
NEW: KC Shields/Arryn Eli 15 pts each
Bryson 30
Woodson 35
District 21-1A
Bellevue
Prairie Valley
PPD to Monday, 6 p.m.
Midway
Gold-Burg
PPD to Monday, 5 p.m.
Forestburg
Saint Jo
PPD
TAPPS 1-1A
#4 Notre Dame
Ama. Holy Cross
PPD to Wednesday
Clinton (OK) Tournament
Burkburnett 46
Noble (OK) 39
BURK: Paradize Jackson 18 pts, Chloe Gibbs 12 pts, 7 reb
Boys
District 5-5A
Rider
Denton
PPD to Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Denton Guyer
Wichita Falls
PPD to Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
District 9-3A
Holliday 36 (2-1)
#23 Bowie 46 (3-0)
BOW: Gary Mosley 15 pts, Justin Franklin 13 - Watch highlights above!
City View 59 (2-1)
Boyd 47 (0-3)
CV: Tamell Monroe 25 pts (6 3-pt FGs), Austin Lucas 20
Henrietta 62 (3-0)
Paradise 37 (1-2)
Nocona
Jacksboro
PPD to Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
District 9-2A
Munday 55 (1-2)
Archer City 78 (2-1)
AC: Conner Byrd 25 pts
Olney 35 (1-2)
Seymour 38 (2-1)
Windthorst 35 (0-3)
#9 Electra 61 (3-0)
Quanah
#16 Petrolia
PPD to Monday, 6:30 p.m.
District 8-1A
Crowell 79 (1-0)
Chillicothe 20 (0-1)
Knox City
Northside
PPD
Harrold
Benjamin
PPD
District 21-1A
Bellevue
Prairie Valley
PPD to Monday, 7:30 p.m.
Midway
Gold-Burg
PPD to Monday, 6:30 p.m.
Forestburg
Saint Jo
PPD
TAPPS 1-1A
#10 Notre Dame
Ama. Holy Cross
PPD to Wednesday
Clinton (OK) Tournament
#10 Burkburnett 80
OKC Millwood 50
BURK: Kylon Willie 19 pts, Case Caldwell 14
Chickasha (OK) Classic
#14 Hirschi
#2 Douglass (OK)
PPD to Saturday
Non-District
Graham 41
Argyle 66
Gainesville
Iowa Park
Canceled
#17 Childress
Vernon
Canceled
