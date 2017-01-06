Wildcats lose to Shreveport at home - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wildcats lose to Shreveport at home

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Ricky Carballo scoring the only goal for the Wichita Falls Wildcats vs. The Mudbugs. / Source: KAUZ Ricky Carballo scoring the only goal for the Wichita Falls Wildcats vs. The Mudbugs. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Shreveport Mudbugs     3
Wichita Falls Wildcats  1 
WF: Ricky Carballo 1 G

