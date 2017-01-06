Wildcats lose to Shreveport at home

-
Sunday, April 9 2017 10:20 PM EDT2017-04-10 02:20:16 GMT
Sergio Garcia finally showed he has what it takes to win a major, and he has a green jacket to prove it.
Sunday, April 9 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-04-10 01:30:36 GMT
Russell Westbrook broke Oscar Robertson's 56-year-old record with his 42nd triple-double of the season, then he broke the Denver Nuggets' hearts with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for a 106-105 victory.
Sunday, April 9 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-04-10 00:01:45 GMT
Ernie Els may have hit his final shot at the Masters, and he hardly went out with a flourish.
Sunday, April 9 2017 7:22 PM EDT2017-04-09 23:22:03 GMT
Russell Westbrook's 42nd triple-double breaks Oscar Robertson's NBA record.
Saturday, April 8 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-04-09 03:09:43 GMT
Coach Maskill talking to his players before the annual Maroon and Gold spring game. / Source: KAUZ
Senior quarterback Javin Kilgo's 1-yard keeper turned out to be the difference in Gold's 9-2 win over Maroon Saturday in the 29th annual Maroon & Gold Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.
