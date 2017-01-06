Cold Weather Impact on Local Businesses - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Cold Weather Impact on Local Businesses

By Ian Klein, Reporter
Connect
Icey roads and cold temps keep many indoors Icey roads and cold temps keep many indoors

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -- It was one of the coldest days of the year here in North Texas, with the first snowfall of 2017.

But how does that cold weather affect businesses across Wichita Falls?

After speaking with multiple restaurant owners around town, no matter the weather, there is always work to be done.

Ashley James, waitress at the Oyster Bar and Grill said, “On cold days we do have stragglers, that's the biggest difference.”

Workers say even if business is slow they always have side work, such as cleaning and restocking items.

As for customers, some still tried to brave the cold, such as Joey Hulme and his wife. They came out after the weather cleared up for a nice lunch together.

“I think it's the roads, once a gets treacherous and ices over it's just horrible and people don't want to be out in it and I understand,” Hulme said.

Ashley said whether is 85 and sunny or 18 and snowing she can always count on the loyal customers.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ News All Rights Reserved

