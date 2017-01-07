Freezing temperatures puts pipes at risk

Record low temperatures means an increase in business for Service Master of Wichita Falls.

“The longer it stays below freezing the better chances there is to have a busted pipe,” said Larry Green, with Service Master. “We got everybody on staff on call this weekend ready for anything that happens.”

Green said people can go hours without knowing their pipes are busted. That is because they bust after thawing.

“When it gets that cold outside lines tend to freeze and as soon as it gets above freezing outside, lines start busting and they start calling us,” said Green.

A busted pipe can cost you.



“If a water heater freezes or a pipe on the water heater freezes busted and the water heater needs to be replaced you're in the thousand-dollar range.”

There are a few things you can do to extend the life of your plumbing.

“Insulate the pipes especially in the attic crawl space,” said Green. “When a plumber comes in and re does something for a freezing pipe make sure they do something before they leave to insulate the pipe.”

Keeping an eye on your pipes will also help.



“keep your heat up a little higher than normal,” said Green. “Keep a light under the kitchen sink and keep cabinet doors open in the bathrooms and kitchens. “You want to keep your bathroom and kitchen sinks dripping in the bath tubs that keeps the water flowing so it doesn't get a chance to freeze it helps. It still can especially as cold as it did last night.”