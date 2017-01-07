Police chase in Wichita Falls ends with one man in custody

One man is in custody following a low speed chase in Wichita Falls Saturday afternoon.

Police say Robbie James Dodeline, 30-years-old, was charged with evading arrest and had several city warrants.

The chase lasted a little more than an hour on the southwest side of Wichita Falls.

About five officers attempted to pull over the man, and they even tried to use spike strips but were unsuccessful.

Officers say the mother of the suspect was on the phone with him trying to get him to stop.

The man was eventually arrested at a home near the 4600 block of Misty Valley and Briargrove Drive.

