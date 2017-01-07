HS Soccer Scores Jan 7

The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
The Coyotes (16-2-6) will face Frisco Wakeland (20-4-1) in the first of two Class 5A boys' semifinals, Thursday at 5 p.m. at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown, north of Austin. The other semifinal pits Brownsville Lopez (16-3-1) and Waller (21-5-3) at 7:30 p.m. The championship match is set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
The United States launched its bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup with Mexico and Canada on Monday after gaining the support of President Donald Trump to pursue soccer's showpiece amid heightened regional political tensions.
A half-dozen Rider Raiders and Lady Raiders signed Monday to play their sports at the next level
