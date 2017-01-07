HS Soccer Scores Jan 7 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Soccer Scores Jan 7

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, TX -

Girls 

Lamar Tournament

Wichita Falls  3 
L.D. Bell        1

Frisco Tournament

Rider    0
Reedy  2

Boys 

Frisco Tournament

Wichita Falls 4
Frisco          1

Princeton Invitational Tournament 

Burkburnett  0
Princeton     2

Burkburnett  2
Decatur       4
BURK: Simao Alves, Christopher Lamberti G each  

Copyright 2016 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved


 

