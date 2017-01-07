Fireplace sparks blaze in a Wichita Falls home

A fireplace is being blamed for sparking a blaze in a home on Rosewood and Flood Street in Wichita Falls.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials said the chimney appeared to be incomplete and did not continue out of the house.

They said everybody made it out okay, but there is some damage around the fireplace.

No word on the total cost of damage.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved