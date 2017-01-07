Fireplace sparks blaze in a Wichita Falls home

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested Tuesday that Adolf Hitler didn't use chemical weapons.
A dying man in Denmark told a nurse what his final wish was and a hospital bent rules to grant the wish on this special occasion.
A dying man in Denmark told a nurse what his final wish was and a hospital bent rules to grant the wish on this special occasion.
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
The soccer team Borussia Dortmund's team bus was attacked with bombs as the team left their hotel for a game. The Champions League game, against Monaco, has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.
Musician J, Geils of The J. Geils band is dead at age 71.
A proposed Texas Senate bill would give cyber bullies a new name, criminals.
A proposed Texas Senate bill would give cyber bullies a new name, criminals.