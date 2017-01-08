Keeping your pet safe this winter

With frigid temperatures, Gerald Hohfeld with P.E.T.S Low Cost Spay and Neuter wants you to remember our 4 legged friends.

“You can feel what it feels like out here,” said Hohfeld. “Imagine what it feels like at 2:00 in the morning.”

He said making sure your pets are safe and well taken care of is important for their survival.

“One of the things they need this time of the year is shelter,” said Hohfeld. you can only imagine being outside all night long and only having the grass to sleep on.”

One way you can do that is by bringing your dog or cat inside when temperatures drop to below freezing. If that is not an option, be sure to give them proper shelter like a dog or cat house.

P.E.T.S. wants to help.

“For years pets low cost spay and neuter clinic has provided dog houses and feral cat houses,” said Hohfeld. “We are now able to make our dog houses out of these 55-gallon plastic drums that they have in Windthorst and Scotland. It allows us to make an unlimited supply of dog houses.”

If you have a dog or cat house, make sure they are insulated.

Straw is the best tool to stay warm and dry.

Another tip is to make sure to bundle up your pet when going outside.

