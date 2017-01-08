ATV accident claims life of girl near Nocona

NOCONA, Tx (KAUZ) - DPS officials said an ATV accident near Nocona has left one person dead and two others seriously injured.

DPS said at 12:45 Saturday afternoon, three teenage girls were riding an ATV about 1 mile west of Nocona on Highway 82 when it was struck by a pick-up truck driven by Charles Beakley of Collinsville, Texas.

A 16-year old girl from Rowlett, Texas was pronounced dead, and the other two were airlifted to Cook's Hospital in Ft. Worth with serious injuries.

The status of the victims in Ft. Worth is currently unknown at this time, and the driver of the pick-up was not injured.

DPS said the investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KAUZ All Rights Reserved