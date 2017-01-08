Standoff in Wichita Falls ends with 1 in custody

A standoff with police in Wichita Falls lasted about an hour and ended with one man in custody.

Police say they received a call about a stabbing just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday morning on the 2400 block of Missile Road.

When they arrived to the home they found a man who was stabbed in the back.

Police say the suspect refused to come out and SWAT was called.

The 44-year-old man was taken to the hospital with what was believed to be self-inflicted wounds, then he was hauled off to jail for aggravated assault.

