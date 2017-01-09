Friends, Family mourn loss of former Empire quarterback

A memorial service was held Sunday night following a tragedy that happened this weekend in Stephens County.

Stephens County Sheriff's Office told the Duncan Banner that former Empire High School quarterback died while trying to save his dog Saturday morning.

Friends and family have identified him as Tanner Shorter. He was out duck hunting with a group near Paul Road.

The dog ran into the icy pond to retrieve a duck, and Shorter went after the dog.

Friends and family gathered at the Empire Elementary School’s cafeteria to remember Shorter, and support each other during this tough time.

The memorial started and finished with words from the victim’s former football coach Tony Roberts.

Roberts described the victim as an outdoors person who unfortunately passed doing what he loves.

He says it will take a while for this to set in with him as well as his family.

"Just losing someone like Tanner means a lot to this community,” said Roberts. “I know his family is doing better than expected, and his young wife was doing fine. But we all need to pray for them right now because it’s going to be a long transition for them. It's going to be something they are going to think about every day."

Roberts encourages any students having a problem with dealing with what happened to Shorter, to talk to someone, drop by his office at Empire schools or visit a counselor.

