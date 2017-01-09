Handcuffed Texas suspect shoots himself while in custody

President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.
President Donald Trump has declared: "I am my own strategist." That would seem to bode poorly for his actual strategist, Steve Bannon.
Growing up in Louisiana, Tech Sergeant Weston Morgan joined the Air Force in 2005 to help pay for college. But college never really panned out for Morgan, he enjoyed serving more.
Growing up in Louisiana, Tech Sergeant Weston Morgan joined the Air Force in 2005 to help pay for college. But college never really panned out for Morgan, he enjoyed serving more.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
A saucer-sized spider that lives in caves has been confirmed as a new species, the San Diego Natural History Museum said.
A former Pizza Hut manager is behind bars after his employer accused him of embezzling thousand of dollars.
A former Pizza Hut manager is behind bars after his employer accused him of embezzling thousand of dollars.
A man is recovering in the hospital following a collision on I-44 just near the Missile Road exit late Wednesday morning.
A man is recovering in the hospital following a collision on I-44 just near the Missile Road exit late Wednesday morning.