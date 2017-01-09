Texas lieutenant governor vows not to 'primary' governor - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas lieutenant governor vows not to 'primary' governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick insists he'll run for re-election next year, trying to tamp down speculation he could mount a primary challenge against fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.

Patrick told reporters at GOP of Texas headquarters Monday they could "put it in concrete" that he won't compete against Abbott in 2018 or ever.

An ex-conservative talk radio host and tea party firebrand, Patrick has said repeatedly he sees Abbott as an ally.

But he's fueled reports of rivalry by consistently getting to the right of the more lawyerly Abbott, a former state Supreme Court justice, on many social issues - including trying to ban transgender Texans from using the public restroom of their choice.

Patrick also fully embraced Donald Trump's presidential candidacy while Abbott was more cautious in his support.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:04:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:08:49 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

  • FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-04-04 21:28:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:03:33 GMT

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly