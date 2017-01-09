Texas police to explain review of officer's arrest of woman - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texas police to explain review of officer's arrest of woman

(Source: KAUZ) (Source: KAUZ)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas say an investigation is complete into a confrontation captured on cellphone video in which a white officer wrestled a black woman to the ground before arresting her and two of her teenage daughters.

Fort Worth police say they will announce Monday whether the officer faces disciplinary action in the Dec. 21 incident.

Police haven't named the officer involved. The incident happened after Jacqueline Craig complained that a neighbor choked her 7-year-old son. In the video, the officer questions whether that's a problem. One of Craig's daughters tries to push her mother away from the officer, but the officer forces Craig and the teen to the ground. He thrusts a stun gun into Craig's back.

He arrested Craig and her daughters on charges that include disorderly conduct.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Misdirected US strike killed 18 allied fighters in Syria

    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:04:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 11:08 AM EDT2017-04-13 15:08:49 GMT

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

    The U.S. military says a misdirected airstrike by the American-led coalition earlier this week killed 18 allied fighters battling the Islamic State group in northern Syria.

  • Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Mom shares final moments of 4-year-old son's fight with cancer

    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:53:23 GMT

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

    "Sgt. Rollin" Nolan Scully was diagnosed with a rare soft-tissue cancer at 3 years old, and he died Feb. 4, a little more than a year later.

  • FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    FAQ: Why is Tax Day April 18 this year?

    Tuesday, April 4 2017 5:28 PM EDT2017-04-04 21:28:14 GMT
    Thursday, April 13 2017 10:03 AM EDT2017-04-13 14:03:33 GMT

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    This year Americans have until April 18, a Tuesday, to file and pay federal taxes, partly because the traditional deadline of April 15 falls on a Saturday.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly