Jeffrey Peyton murder trial delayed - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Jeffrey Peyton murder trial delayed

By Alex Achten, Reporter
Connect
WICHITA COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

The murder trial for Jeffrey Peyton was set to begin with jury selection Monday, but has been delayed.
The trial is now scheduled for January 23rd.
The court is currently waiting on a mandate from the court of appeals.
Peyton is accused of trying to hire someone to kill his daughter's boyfriend.
His wife is also charged with murder in this case.
Both have been in jail on one million dollar bonds since July of 2015.
Stay with Six as we continue to follow this trial.

